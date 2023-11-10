Large Scottish council commits to 7,500 new affordable homes over five years

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Glasgow City Council has pledged to build 7,500 affordable homes over a five-year period, 80% of which will be for social rent.
Councillors in Glasgow have approved a £527m strategic housing investment plan (SHIP) for the city, which will deliver 7,500 affordable homes through 185 development projects between 2024-25 and 2028-29.
Around 80% of the new homes built through the SHIP will be for social rent, with 18.5% for mid-market rent.
The council said the investment would respond to the city’s rising population, reduce homelessness and lower the number of children living in poverty.
It also noted that the city was seeing rising private rents and a reduction in letting activity.
The plan aims to respond to growing demand from households registered on social housing waiting lists, support refugees and address the city’s ageing population.
According to the council, the number of Glaswegians who will be aged 65 years and older is expected to increase by 22.3% by 2032.
Consequently, 10% of all new homes delivered by the SHIP in developments of 20 units and above will be wheelchair adaptable.
In addition, councillors have pledged to build 60 new family-sized homes with three or more bedrooms each year to accommodate larger households.
Challenges remain in the delivery of affordable housing in Scotland, including a 56% rise in development costs since 2018 and high interest rates.
From June 2022 to June 2023, just 6,042 affordable homes were approved across Scotland, a decrease of 22% on the previous year and the lowest annual figure to June since 2013.
The SHIP was developed by Glasgow Council in consultation with housing associations, private developers, the voluntary sector, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership and other organisations.
Kenny McLean, city convener for housing at Glasgow Council, said: “Glasgow’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan is very important for the city, paving the way to build 7,500 new affordable homes and meet other key housing needs between 2024 and 2029.
“New affordable housing is key not only to the quality of life of the residents, but the standard of the environment in our communities and its contribution to Glasgow’s economic growth.”
Earlier this week, Inside Housing took a deep dive into Scotland’s Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill and looked at what it will mean for the sector.
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