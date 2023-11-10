Large Scottish council commits to 7,500 new affordable homes over five years

Councillors in Glasgow have approved a £527m strategic housing investment plan (SHIP) for the city, which will deliver 7,500 affordable homes through 185 development projects between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

Around 80% of the new homes built through the SHIP will be for social rent, with 18.5% for mid-market rent.

The council said the investment would respond to the city’s rising population, reduce homelessness and lower the number of children living in poverty.

It also noted that the city was seeing rising private rents and a reduction in letting activity.

The plan aims to respond to growing demand from households registered on social housing waiting lists, support refugees and address the city’s ageing population.