Large Scottish landlord fails to meet regulatory standards after multiple safety issues identified

Hanover, a 5,000-home group, which specialises in services for older people, is the subject of a three-month engagement plan with the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR), which kicked off on 22 December.

The Edinburgh-based organisation identified failures around fire risk assessments, electrical safety inspections, lift inspections, asbestos management and legionella, the SHR said.

As part of a self-check over regulatory compliance – known as an Annual Assurance Statement – Hanover said it had changed its status to “working towards compliance”.