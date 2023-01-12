Large Scottish landlord fails to meet regulatory standards after multiple safety issues identified

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One of Scotland’s largest social landlords does not meet regulatory requirements due to health and safety failures, including issues with fire, asbestos and electrical safety, the country’s regulator has said.
Hanover, a 5,000-home group, which specialises in services for older people, is the subject of a three-month engagement plan with the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR), which kicked off on 22 December.
The Edinburgh-based organisation identified failures around fire risk assessments, electrical safety inspections, lift inspections, asbestos management and legionella, the SHR said.
As part of a self-check over regulatory compliance – known as an Annual Assurance Statement – Hanover said it had changed its status to “working towards compliance”.
According to the SHR, Hanover “does not meet regulatory requirements, including the standards of governance and financial management, and it is working to achieve compliance”.
The regulator said Hanover is “committed to addressing the non-compliance as quickly as possible” and is making “good progress” to “restore effective management of its tenants and resident safety duties”.
In addition, the SHR is engaging with Hanover over its plans to sell 38 tenanted homes due to the amount it would cost to make them more energy efficient.
The regulator said it was seeking assurances from Hanover about its plans to “consult with tenants about the proposals and rehousing plans”.
It added: “We require assurance that tenants’ interests are fully protected.”
As part of the engagement process, Hanover must provide updates to the regulator on its progress and copies of its board and audit committee minutes. The regulator is engaging with Hanover as it is regarded as “systemically important” by the agency due to the size of its turnover.
Wendy Russell, director of business support and transformation at Hanover, said: “Following a review of our customer safety compliance, we considered it prudent to temporarily change our Annual Assurance Statement status to working towards compliance.
“We will be back to full compliance by the end of January 2023.”
In its last full year to March 2022, Hanover saw its post-tax surplus drop by a third to £2.6m as its operating costs rose. Turnover increased 2.7% to £43.8m.
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