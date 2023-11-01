Large South of England-based landlord closes gender pay gap

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A large South of England-based landlord has closed its median gender pay gap from 13.5% to 0%.
Vivid, which manages 34,000 homes in and around Hampshire, said it had reduced its median gender pay gap from 13.5% to 0% since gender reporting regulations were introduced six years ago.
As of April 2023, for every £1 earned by male staff, women now earned the same, the housing association said.
Calculating the average by mean rather than median, however, produced a gender pay gap of 0.5%.
The gender pay gap is the difference between the hourly wages of men compared with women on a ‘snapshot’ date of 5 April 2023, which is decided by the Government Equalities Office.
Vivid sorted the pay gap from lowest to highest and divided the results into quartiles. The percentage of men and women and the pay gap was then calculated for each quartile.
The landlord explained that it had closed its pay gap though benchmarked salaries for each role, inclusive recruitment and unconscious bias training.
It said it aimed to have equal representation of gender at all levels and similar roles across the business.
Vivid admitted that it still had “some improvements to make” in terms of hiring more women into certain roles.
For example, it said, there are “far fewer” women working in trades roles. Currently, Vivid has 15 (22%) women in trade management roles.
Additionally, the association reported a bigger bonus gap between men and women, which it said was due to most of its trade operatives being male (323) rather than female (seven).
The mean bonus pay gap was £728.27 (38.9%), while the median bonus pay gap was £970.19 (47.9%).
Vivid added that it would prioritise support for women to progress into management and leadership positions. The landlord’s wider leadership was 53% women, but this dropped to 40% for the most senior roles.
Currently across 297 roles, 50% (145) were performed solely by women, while 40% (117) were performed by men only.
Only 3% (9) roles were performed by an equal proportion of men and women. Within these positions, 56% roles had mean pay gaps that were equal or in favour of women.
The association added that it had reduced its ethnicity pay gap to 4.3%.
Duncan Short, group director of resources at Vivid, said: “Having a 0% gender pay gap is something we feel is a great achievement.”
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