Large South of England-based landlord closes gender pay gap

Vivid, which manages 34,000 homes in and around Hampshire, said it had reduced its median gender pay gap from 13.5% to 0% since gender reporting regulations were introduced six years ago.

As of April 2023, for every £1 earned by male staff, women now earned the same, the housing association said.

Calculating the average by mean rather than median, however, produced a gender pay gap of 0.5%.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the hourly wages of men compared with women on a ‘snapshot’ date of 5 April 2023, which is decided by the Government Equalities Office.