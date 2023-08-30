Large South of England landlord reports 67% fall in pre-tax surplus

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Large landlord Aster has reported a 67% drop in its pre-tax surplus partly due to higher operating costs and the previous accounting treatment of a merger, in a “challenging” year for the group.
The 36,000-home landlord, which owns and manages properties across the South of England and London, posted a pre-tax surplus of £55m in the year to March 2023, down from £171m last year.
Operating profit for the year also fell to £66m from £76m in 2022. The reduction in surplus, which is used to invest in new and existing homes, came as operating costs rose from £188m to £255m and the group saw reduced profits on asset disposal.
Aster spent £83m maintaining its existing stock, and social housing costs increased by £44.5m, including an additional spend of £11.1m on services combined with a net increase of £14.4m on major improvements, repairs and maintenance costs.
The landlord also pointed out that last year’s surplus was boosted by a gain from the merger with London-based specialist landlord Central and Cecil (C&C), while this year’s figure included a gain following the acquisition of charity Enham Trust.
The group reported record turnover of £301m, up from £241m in 2022, with revenue also boosted by the merger with C&C.
The group’s main source of revenue is through the provision of affordable housing services and shared ownership sales, with the landlord selling 560 shared ownership and open market homes in the year to March 2023, up from 540 in 2022.
Operating margin also fell to 22.2%, down from 31.6%. Aster said margins were affected by “one-off” stabilisation costs following the acquisition of Enham Trust and a winter bonus payment for staff totalling £3.4m.
But it also said underlying margins were lower than last year, reflecting the “significant inflationary increases” across the business and its team managing additional investment in its stock following the group’s stock condition survey.
Aster said the reduced operating margins should be viewed in the context of the “diversity of activities in the sector”.
The association said the reduction in the social housing operating margin resulted from “additional service, maintenance and improvements costs of £25.5m” emphasising the group’s commitment to providing customers with safe homes and good services.
Last financial year, Aster delivered more than 1,300 new properties – its highest-ever total – including 698 for affordable rent, 466 for shared ownership, 17 for market rent and 131 sold on the open market.
Highlights of the development programme include included the opening of Grace House, a large-scale affordable apartment scheme for people aged over 55 in St John’s Wood, and 770 homes across Devon, Hampshire, Sussex and Dorset.
It also contracted on 40 schemes to provide 1,706 homes over the next seven years. This included a large developer-led scheme of nearly 300 homes with Persimmon Homes and its first new schemes in London.
The group retained its credit rating of A+ and ‘negative’ outlook from Standard & Poor’s, and its governance and viability ratings from the English regulator were at the highest levels of G1/V1.
Gearing was 51%, up slightly from 50% in the 2021-22 financial year. Rent arrears at year end were 1.8%, while the group’s interest cover was 164%, down from 182% in the previous financial year.
In its statement, Aster said the housing sector was experiencing a “significantly challenging operating environment”, from economic uncertainty to the ongoing impact of Brexit, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
“The cost of living crisis emanating from these shocks has also placed significant pressure on our customers and on our income streams,” it added.
In a statement, Bjorn Howard, chief executive of Aster, said: “This was a transformative year for Aster, as we built more homes than at any other point in our history and diversified our business thanks to the successful integration of care specialist C&C into the group, as well as Enham Trust.
“As a result, we have now expanded further into London, providing good-quality homes and care services for our customers. While developing as many new affordable homes each year remains a key priority, we’re focused on improving our existing portfolio, underlined by the significant amount invested in repairs and maintenance.
“All this work is underpinned by our outstanding employees, who deliver lasting benefits for our customers and communities, day in and day out. Our investment in our flexible and inclusive employee offer and our award-winning health and well-being approach are designed to enable us to recruit and retain the best talent in the sector.”
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