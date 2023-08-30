Large South of England landlord reports 67% fall in pre-tax surplus

Large landlord Aster has reported a 67% drop in its pre-tax surplus partly due to higher operating costs in a “challenging” year for the group #UKhousing

Aster spent £83m maintaining its existing stock, and social housing costs increased by £44.5m, including an additional spend of £11.1m on services combined with a net increase of £14.4m on major improvements, repairs and maintenance costs.

Operating profit for the year also fell to £66m from £76m in 2022. The reduction in surplus, which is used to invest in new and existing homes, came as operating costs rose from £188m to £255m and the group saw reduced profits on asset disposal.

The 36,000-home landlord, which owns and manages properties across the South of England and London, posted a pre-tax surplus of £55m in the year to March 2023, down from £171m last year.

The landlord also pointed out that last year’s surplus was boosted by a gain from the merger with London-based specialist landlord Central and Cecil (C&C), while this year’s figure included a gain following the acquisition of charity Enham Trust.

The group reported record turnover of £301m, up from £241m in 2022, with revenue also boosted by the merger with C&C.

The group’s main source of revenue is through the provision of affordable housing services and shared ownership sales, with the landlord selling 560 shared ownership and open market homes in the year to March 2023, up from 540 in 2022.

Operating margin also fell to 22.2%, down from 31.6%. Aster said margins were affected by “one-off” stabilisation costs following the acquisition of Enham Trust and a winter bonus payment for staff totalling £3.4m.

But it also said underlying margins were lower than last year, reflecting the “significant inflationary increases” across the business and its team managing additional investment in its stock following the group’s stock condition survey.

Aster said the reduced operating margins should be viewed in the context of the “diversity of activities in the sector”.

The association said the reduction in the social housing operating margin resulted from “additional service, maintenance and improvements costs of £25.5m” emphasising the group’s commitment to providing customers with safe homes and good services.