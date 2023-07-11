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Large housing association Aster Group is set to start work on a 169-home scheme in Dorset.
The project in Christchurch will be one of the largest in the association’s development programme, which last year notched up completion of a record 1,312 homes.
According to the 36,000-home landlord, the Christchurch scheme will be built on a former police station and magistrates court in Bargates.
Work is due to start in the autumn.
The scheme will deliver 23 homes for affordable rent, 30 shared ownership and discounted Starter Homes, as well as 77 homes and 39 sheltered accommodation units to purchase on the open market.
The new neighbourhood will include new gardens and communal landscaping, a range of one and two-bedroom flats and houses varying from two to five bedrooms.
A new road connecting Bargates and Barrack Road will offer vehicular access to the homes for residents and a through route for pedestrians and cyclists.
Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster, said: “Bargates has been almost 10 years in the making and will be one of our largest ever land-led schemes to date. We’re pleased to finally be making a start on site soon.
“Like a lot of coastal areas, there’s a distinct lack of affordable homes available for local people, and we hope that in providing a range of tenures, we’ll be helping to plug some of the gap.
Last year, the association delivered more than 1,300 homes for affordable and social rent, shared ownership and private. It is set to deliver a further 1,170 in the next financial year.
Aster’s recently completed schemes include Grace House, a large-scale affordable apartment scheme for people over 55s in St John’s Wood, London, and 770 homes across Devon, Hampshire, Sussex and Dorset.
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