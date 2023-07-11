The project in Christchurch will be one of the largest in the association’s development programme, which last year notched up completion of a record 1,312 homes.

According to the 36,000-home landlord, the Christchurch scheme will be built on a former police station and magistrates court in Bargates.

Work is due to start in the autumn.

The scheme will deliver 23 homes for affordable rent, 30 shared ownership and discounted Starter Homes, as well as 77 homes and 39 sheltered accommodation units to purchase on the open market.