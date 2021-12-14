Large Southern housing association acquires 11 new development sites

The large Southern housing association, which confirmed plans to merge with care specialist Central and Cecil (C&C) last month, has invested £40m across 11 Section 106 sites.

The new programme will deliver nearly 250 affordable, social rent and shared ownership homes, and adds two further community land trusts (CLTs) to Aster’s growing portfolio of developments using this delivery method.

According to the provider, the schemes represent one of its biggest ever single investments in Devon, with seven schemes and 152 homes to be built, including 61 homes in Matford, Exeter, and 22 at Swan Park in Dawlish.