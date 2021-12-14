Large Southern housing association acquires 11 new development sites

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Aster Group has announced a raft of new development deals across 11 sites in Devon, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Dorset and Hampshire.
The large Southern housing association, which confirmed plans to merge with care specialist Central and Cecil (C&C) last month, has invested £40m across 11 Section 106 sites.
The new programme will deliver nearly 250 affordable, social rent and shared ownership homes, and adds two further community land trusts (CLTs) to Aster’s growing portfolio of developments using this delivery method.
According to the provider, the schemes represent one of its biggest ever single investments in Devon, with seven schemes and 152 homes to be built, including 61 homes in Matford, Exeter, and 22 at Swan Park in Dawlish.
All of the new homes are due to be delivered by spring 2026.
Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster, said: “We’ve set ourselves bold and ambitious delivery targets over the next 10 years, to supply the volume and variety of homes desperately needed across the country. Securing significant schemes, like those announced today, is crucial to us achieving those goals.
“Our strategy has always been to be diverse in our approach to building homes, ensuring we’re offering choice to our customers and have a resilient pipeline. Introducing two new CLTs to our portfolio as part of our Section 106 programme, speaks to this goal – they put the communities those developments serve right at the heart of the projects and are a great way of ensuring new homes meet specific local needs.”
The new additions to Aster’s delivery pipeline come soon after the housing association set out plans to build nearly 3,000 new homes by 2023.
Meanwhile, Aster aims to complete its merger with C&C next month. The new combined housing provider will own and manage 34,500 homes and, according to the associations, it will have a capacity to deliver 12,000 new homes by 2030 via a £2.5bn investment programme.
Aster currently owns and manages 32,000 homes in the South East and South West, with C&C managing 1,850 homes in London, predominantly for people aged over 55.
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