Large Southern landlord appoints new partnerships director

The 35,000-home landlord, which operates across the South West and South East, has appointed Sally Ingham with immediate effect.

She spent six years as group new business director at Inland, and during four of those she was also an executive board director at for-profit provider Rosewood Homes, an Inland subsidiary.

Before joining Inland, Ms Ingham spent 15 years at Willmott Dixon and John Laing, the house builders.

In her new role at Abri, she will be responsible for leading and growing new and existing partnerships across the company, the association said.

Her role will have an important part to play in Abri’s commitment to “work in partnership with others to create thriving communities and empower lives”, it added.

Abri is a strategic partner of Homes England and also leads Wayfarer, a consortium of providers that manages more than 100,000 affordable homes across the South.