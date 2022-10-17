Large Southern landlord appoints new partnerships director

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Large Southern housing association Abri has appointed a new partnerships director from Inland Homes.
The 35,000-home landlord, which operates across the South West and South East, has appointed Sally Ingham with immediate effect.
She spent six years as group new business director at Inland, and during four of those she was also an executive board director at for-profit provider Rosewood Homes, an Inland subsidiary.
Before joining Inland, Ms Ingham spent 15 years at Willmott Dixon and John Laing, the house builders.
In her new role at Abri, she will be responsible for leading and growing new and existing partnerships across the company, the association said.
Her role will have an important part to play in Abri’s commitment to “work in partnership with others to create thriving communities and empower lives”, it added.
Abri is a strategic partner of Homes England and also leads Wayfarer, a consortium of providers that manages more than 100,000 affordable homes across the South.
Ms Ingham said she was “[looking] forward to helping Abri use our strategic alliances to reach our goals”.
“I’m passionate about working collaboratively to gain scale, expertise and access to the funding and stakeholders we need to achieve our ambition of providing 12,500 homes by 2030,” she added.
“So much can be achieved when we work together, and I’m excited to implement this approach across Abri: from building homes and vibrant communities to empowering our residents and achieving carbon net zero.”
Stephen Lodge, executive director of development and strategic asset management at Abri, said: “It’s with pleasure that we welcome Sally to Abri.”
He added: “Collaboration and value-adding partnerships have made Abri who we are today: a leading housing provider that invests in homes, customers and communities. We look forward to Sally’s skills and experience enabling us to do much more of this in the future.”
In May, Abri announced it had made another senior appointment, to the newly created role of director of assets and sustainability.
Rose Bean joined the executive team at Abri, which was formed through a merger between Radian and Yarlington, in a move it said signals the organisation’s commitment to achieving net zero across its stock and wider business.
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