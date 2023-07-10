Large UK house builder reopens timber frame factory

Today, Vistry has reopened what it described as a “mega facility” in the East Midlands, which it took ownership of as part of its combination with Countryside Partnerships.

Vistry announced in November last year that it had completed its £1.2bn merger with Countryside, with the new combined company becoming the second-biggest house builder in the UK, behind Barratt Homes.

The newly branded Vistry Works East Midlands factory is a 356,000 sqft facility that has the capacity to deliver in excess of 6,000 homes per year.