Large Welsh landlord returns to compliant status after 18-month review

One of Wales’s largest housing associations has been ruled compliant with the country’s regulatory standards, almost a year-and-a-half after it was put under review #UKhousing

The Pontypridd-based association was placed under review by the Welsh regulator in March last year, after concerns were raised about the lack of senior executives in its management team.

The Welsh government’s housing regulator this month handed a ‘green’ compliant rating to Trivallis for its governance and tenant services, as well as its financial viability.

Around a month after the announcement, Ian Thomas, chief executive of Trivallis, and Lynda Clark, its executive director of resources and innovation, resigned from the organisation, according to its last annual report.

Since then, the 12,000-home landlord has appointed a new chief executive, Duncan Forbes, and a new chair, Nick Beckett. A new executive director of resources, Lisa Pinney, also joined in May this year.

Mr Beckett, who was appointed in March, said the result was due to “a lot of hard work by staff and board members”.