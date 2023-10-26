Large Welsh landlord returns to compliant status after 18-month review

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One of Wales’s largest housing associations has been ruled compliant with the country’s regulatory standards, almost a year-and-a-half after it was put under review.
The Welsh government’s housing regulator this month handed a ‘green’ compliant rating to Trivallis for its governance and tenant services, as well as its financial viability.
The Pontypridd-based association was placed under review by the Welsh regulator in March last year, after concerns were raised about the lack of senior executives in its management team.
Around a month after the announcement, Ian Thomas, chief executive of Trivallis, and Lynda Clark, its executive director of resources and innovation, resigned from the organisation, according to its last annual report.
Since then, the 12,000-home landlord has appointed a new chief executive, Duncan Forbes, and a new chair, Nick Beckett. A new executive director of resources, Lisa Pinney, also joined in May this year.
Mr Beckett, who was appointed in March, said the result was due to “a lot of hard work by staff and board members”.
Mr Forbes, who initially joined Trivallis as its interim chief executive before becoming permanent last December, added: “We know that we’re just beginning a long journey. Even though we’ve worked hard over the past year to lay strong foundations, there’s still a lot to do.”
In its last full year to March 2023, Trivallis posted a group post-tax surplus of £4.9m on turnover of £60.5m.
The landlord operates homes across the Rhondda, Cynon and Taff valleys in South Wales.
Earlier this month, the association set out a new approach to preventing mould and damp in its properties.
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