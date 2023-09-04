Large Welsh landlord secures £100m sustainability-linked loan

“Integrating solar panels and smart batteries, leveraging heat networks, improving insulation and providing electric-vehicle charging are just some of the raft of measures our team is reviewing and delivering as part of our sustainable development plans.

“This work is supported by the finance provided by Lloyds Bank, which helps us to make a major difference to South Wales’s current and future housing needs.”

The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Charlie Nunn, visited one of Pobl’s flagship developments at Loftus Garden Village in Newport earlier this year to see and learn more about its development plans first-hand.

Jatinder Dhaliwal, regional housing director at Lloyds, said: “Pobl shows a palpable sense of responsibility to the climate and its customers, which are central to its ambitious development plans that will enhance the lives of thousands of families across South Wales.

“We’re proud to back pioneers like Pobl, as they have quickly understood and responded to the opportunities and challenges that net zero presents for UK housing.”