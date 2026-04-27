Large Welsh landlord secures £130m green loan from Swedish bank

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Codi, Wales’ largest social landlord, has agreed £130m in sustainability-linked loans with Handelsbanken.
The new funding will support Codi to retrofit existing homes and build new, low-carbon developments.
Handelsbanken had previously worked with both Pobl and Linc for almost a decade before the two housing associations merged to form Codi in January this year.
The loan’s interest rate is tied to the 25,000-home landlord meeting specific environmental and social goals. If these targets are achieved, the loan margin decreases.
Last month, Codi was one of five housing associations that agreed new low-interest loans with the Welsh government, totalling £45m with a goal of building 159 affordable homes.
Codi has plans to deliver more than 4,500 new homes and contribute £1bn to the Welsh economy over the next five years.
Andy Hassall, head of treasury at Codi Group, said Handelsbanken is a “key funding partner in enabling Codi to deliver on its ambitious plans for development, decarbonisation and social impact”.
He continued: “We value the relationship we’re able to have with the team in Cardiff who offer a local service while accessing the bank’s global scale to deliver funding solutions for borrowers like Codi.
“Their values mirror our own and we are delighted to have renewed and increased the scale of Handelsbanken’s commitments as we continue to develop high-quality, sustainable new housing and invest in our existing homes and communities.”
Chris Price, branch manager at Handelsbanken Cardiff, said: “At Handelsbanken we believe that by putting the customer’s needs first, and through our relationship model, we will always get a good result.
“Housing associations have complex financial structures, and Wales’ devolved policy landscape adds another layer of nuance. We also know that Codi’s sustainable ambitions are very closely aligned with our own ethos and values.”
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