Large Welsh landlord under review after regulator raises concerns over lack of executives

The Welsh regulator told the Pontypridd-based association that the absence of its senior team means it does not have the necessary management capacity. It also raised concerns that Trivallis had not provided the necessary assurances to support its current regulatory status.

In a statement, the 12,000-home landlord said it was important to point out that the regulator does not have any concerns about tenant safety or the services the association provides to them.

It added that it did not expect its tenants, their leases or services to be affected by this announcement and they will continue to receive all services and maintenance as normal.