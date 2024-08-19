Large Yorkshire landlord appoints first data chief

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A 32,000-home landlord has hired an executive from a now-defunct ALMO to oversee its responsibilities around data.
WDH, which operates across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, has appointed Siobhan Weightman in the newly created role of service director of business intelligence and change.
She will be responsible for how data can be “used to drive customer-focused services and continuous improvement across the business”, the landlord said.
Ms Weightman previously spent two-and-a-half years at Your Homes Newcastle, the arm’s-length management organisation (ALMO) of Newcastle City Council.
The ALMO closed last month after the council announced late last year it was bringing its housing services back under direct control.
Ms Weightman was also deputy chief executive of the Durham Police Authority for seven years until 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Earlier in her career, she spent seven-and-half years at Newcastle City Council.
On her appointment at WDH, she said: “I am looking forward to building my team and recruiting experts to help work on how we can use our data to improve efficiency, make informed decisions and, most importantly, improve the services offered to our customers.”
Castleford-based WDH, which was established in 2005, currently has a G1/V1 status with the Regulator of Social Housing.
The landlord had its V1 status restored in January after being downgraded in December 2022 among a wave of providers, as the regulator took into account the wider economic conditions.
In its last reported full year to the end of March 2023, WDH posted a surplus of £7.3m on turnover of £173.3m.
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