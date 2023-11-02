Largest quarterly increase in people forced to sleep rough in London since the pandemic

The latest figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) have shown that 2,086 people were found to be sleeping on the streets of London for the first time between July and September.

This is a 13% increase in new people seen sleeping rough in the same quarter last year, and a 29% increase from April to June this year.

In total, 4,068 people were sleeping rough across the capital between July and September this year. This is a 12% increase on the same quarter last year and a 24% increase from April to June this year.

Of those forced to sleep rough, the data showed that almost half (49%) had mental health needs and more than 550 (14%) were aged 55 or above.

The data also showed that the progress made to tackle rough sleeping during the pandemic has now been lost. The figures are 36% higher than when the Everyone In scheme, which provided people rough sleeping with emergency accommodation during the pandemic, was in place.