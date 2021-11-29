Largest site to have First Homes revealed

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The biggest development to date involving an element of the government’s controversial flagship First Homes policy has been announced.
Eastleigh Borough Council, in Hampshire, will deliver 201 First Homes across a proposed 2,500-home development known as One Horton Heath.
The 310-acre multi-phase scheme is also the first in the South of England to be part of First Homes, according to the council.
Under the First Homes initiative, first-time buyers are offered a minimum discount of 30% against market value limited at properties below £250,000 – or £420,000 in Greater London – with the aim of helping young people and key workers stay in their local area.
First Homes is currently in its pilot phase with sites in Bolsover, Derbyshire; Cannock, Staffordshire; and Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.
The government revealed this summer that it is aiming to deliver 1,500 homes covered by the policy in around 100 locations by March 2023, with house builders able to bid for a share of a £150m funding pot.
Further ahead, according to government estimates, at least 10,000 First Homes will be delivered across the country each year by 2027-28.
First Homes, which has been compared to the government’s failed Starter Homes initiative, has attracted criticism from the social housing sector. Both the National Housing Federation and the G15 have voiced fears that funding the policy initially through Section 106 obligations could eat into the amount of social housing delivered.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities also announced today that a nurse and a police officer from Bolsover in Derbyshire were “among the first” to benefit from the scheme after moving into their newly bought homes.
Housing minister Christopher Pincher said: “This scheme is putting local people first and creating opportunities for young people and families to feel the sense of pride that comes with homeownership.”
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