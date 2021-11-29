Largest site to have First Homes revealed

Eastleigh Borough Council, in Hampshire, will deliver 201 First Homes across a proposed 2,500-home development known as One Horton Heath.

The 310-acre multi-phase scheme is also the first in the South of England to be part of First Homes, according to the council.

Under the First Homes initiative, first-time buyers are offered a minimum discount of 30% against market value limited at properties below £250,000 – or £420,000 in Greater London – with the aim of helping young people and key workers stay in their local area.