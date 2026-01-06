Largest Welsh housing association officially rebrands as Codi following merger

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Pobl and Linc have officially rebranded as Codi Group, following a merger of the two Welsh housing associations in April last year.
The group, which now manages nearly 25,000 homes, is the largest housing, care and support provider in the country.
In April, the two landlords said the merger is part of a “shared commitment to improving communities and providing quality housing solutions for Wales”.
They officially became Codi Group on 1 January 2026, and the new name marks a transition to a “single identity and shared strategy” that focuses on “using collective strength to shape better futures for people and places in a sustainable long-term way”.
The name comes from the Welsh word meaning ‘rise’, which the group said recognises its “deep-rooted Welsh identity and its desire to rise to meet customers’ expectations”.
The group employs more than 3,000 people and has plans to deliver more than 4,500 new homes over the next five years.
Codi will contribute £1bn to the Welsh economy over the next five years, according to the group.
Before merging, Pobl had been the much larger landlord, managing more than 18,000 homes.
Scott Sanders, group chief executive of Codi, said the completion of the merger and the transition to a new name “marks a significant step forward”.
“Codi brings together the strengths and legacies of two strong organisations with shared values and deep community roots, giving us the size and scale to make a real difference while staying local to the communities we work in,” he said.
Mr Sanders continued: “As an anchor institution in Wales, we have a unique ability to influence and drive real change. Working in partnership with like-minded organisations, our ambition extends beyond simply building better homes to shaping whole communities.
“Our ability to deliver at scale while staying rooted in local communities is what sets Codi apart and underpins how we approach growth, partnership and lasting outcomes for our customers.
“Our focus is on delivering high-quality housing, care and support, ensuring continuity for those who rely on us, and using our collective strength to create lasting local impact across Wales.”
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