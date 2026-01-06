Largest Welsh housing association officially rebrands as Codi following merger

The group, which now manages nearly 25,000 homes, is the largest housing, care and support provider in the country.

In April, the two landlords said the merger is part of a “shared commitment to improving communities and providing quality housing solutions for Wales”.

They officially became Codi Group on 1 January 2026, and the new name marks a transition to a “single identity and shared strategy” that focuses on “using collective strength to shape better futures for people and places in a sustainable long-term way”.