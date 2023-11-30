Latest figures show 14% rise in children in temporary accommodation in new record high

The government’s latest statutory homelessness figures have revealed that the number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 14% on last year to a new record high #UKhousing

Under the Housing Act, it is unlawful for councils to keep pregnant women or households with children in temporary accommodation for more than six weeks. After this, the council must secure alternative suitable accommodation.

These stats for families with children living in B&Bs are up 93% compared with one year ago.

The Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities (DLUHC) data also showed that 68,070 families with children were living in temporary accommodation in England at the end of June 2023, of which 7,510 were living in hostels or B&Bs.

This marks a rise of 7,430 more children in this type of housing than at the end of March this year.

Published today, the data showed that nearly 139,000 children were living in temporary accommodation in England at the end of June 2023.

Families with children in B&Bs beyond the six-week legal limit are up 146% on a year ago and 39% on the previous three months.

At the same time, there has been an 18% increase in the number of households who were homeless and helped by councils as a result of a no-fault eviction compared with last year.

In total, 9,800 households approached their council as they were at risk of homelessness due to a no-fault eviction between April and June 2023.

The rising need for this accommodation type means councils have spent £1.74bn, including properties leased by local authorities, hostels, refuges and B&Bs, between April 2022 and March this year.

The latest figures have prompted a number of national charities to reiterate their calls for Section 21 to be abolished, alongside a commitment to building 90,000 genuinely affordable social homes a year in England. This includes 7,700 a year in Scotland, and 4,000 a year in Wales.

This commitment forms part of Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign that asks all the main parties in the UK to commit to a major programme of building homes for social rent in their manifestos for the next general election.

In response to the latest government stats, Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Today we’ve hit yet another shameful record in the housing emergency, with nearly 139,000 children now facing spending Christmas without a safe and secure place to call home.

“Decades of failure to build enough social homes combined with record-high private rents has resulted in more and more families being plunged into homelessness. For most, this will mean months or even years in temporary accommodation, where their lives are stuffed into cardboard boxes and they can be forced to move at the drop of a hat.

“To turn the tide on homelessness, the government must commit to building 90,000 genuinely affordable social homes a year. Until then, Shelter will be there to help people find or keep hold of a safe home.”