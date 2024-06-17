Latest figures show more than 5,000 children living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland

The latest government homelessness statistics for Northern Ireland showed there were 5,106 children living in temporary housing, 40% of which were under five #UKhousing

Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, which represents homelessness organisations in Northern Ireland, said: “The homelessness crisis continues and is particularly telling when we are seeing thousands of children and families without a home of their own.”

In turn, the spend on temporary accommodation such as B&Bs and hotels has risen from £5.8m in 2018-19 to £34.5m in 2023-24.

There has also been a stark increase in households living in temporary accommodation, more than doubling from January 2019 to March 2024 from 2,065 to 4,784.

Ms McCrudden added: “Living in accommodation that is not permanent is disruptive for schooling and education and has impacts for mental health and well-being.”

She also expressed concern about the Department for Communities (DfC)’s budget, which has been cut by 38% for 2024-25 despite greater levels of need for services.

This has subsequently led to the number of social housing new starts the department can fund to fall by 73%, from 1,508 in 2023-24 to around 400.

Ms McCrudden said: “It is a basic fact that you cannot reduce or prevent homelessness without an adequate supply of housing… At a time when it would be beneficial to increase spending on homelessness prevention, the Housing Executive is having to divert spending towards paying for expensive private sector temporary accommodation.”

“While it is acknowledged that the executive faces major financial pressures, it has to be recognised that the budgetary choices taken will negatively impact some of the most marginalised and disadvantaged people in society,” she added.