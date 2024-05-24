Latest housing research: 20 years on from the Barker Review

One of the Barker Review recommendations not implemented is the call for government departments and agencies to assess the implications of the government’s housing targets for their own spatial planning and funding decisions.

The HBF picks out four key recommendations from the original Barker Review which are still relevant as ways in which we could tackle the current poor rate of housebuilding: mandatory housing targets, better resourcing of local authorities, a more consistent approach to infrastructure and a more targeted approach to investment in skills.

This failure to reflect the need to build more houses has been picked up by another of this month’s reports: Homes for All – A Vision for England’s Housing System. This is the result of a new campaign set up by the Nationwide Foundation and Church of England. The report highlights the key failings of the current system: a chronic shortage of housing, unacceptably high homelessness levels, homeownership being out of reach of the young, and poor-quality housing that affects health.

“The HBF’s Beyond Barker gets into the detail much more of what needs to be done to build more houses, while Nationwide and the Church of England are more concerned with setting out a vision”

Rather than getting into the detail of policies that might help address these issues, it is instead a high-level review that looks at the ways in which policy is made and the consequences of effective policy-making. The report argues that a Housing Strategy Committee could provide annual reports to the government on progress and improve cross-departmental working.

The report also seeks to push housing up the agenda across the whole of government and society. It’s good to see the Church of England entering this space and making the ethical case for addressing the housing shortage, with the report arguing: “We have a moral duty to ensure that all households have access to affordable, safe and quality homes”.