Latest housing research: Can we support families moving out of area?

Thinkhouse has recently curated reports on a diversity of topics – new towns, sustainable communities, co-living – but the report that stood out to me was Randomised Controlled Trial of the Homefinder UK Intervention: the impact of voluntary out-of-area moves on housing security by the Centre for Homelessness Impact (CHI). The report is an evaluation of Homefinder UK (HFUK), a service that supports out-of-area moves, and at first glance, it is not an obvious standout.

Spoiler alert: the evaluation found no evidence of significant impact from HFUK on six outcomes, including housing security. Despite this, the report produces useful insights and recommendations on an important topic, and illustrates the value of research even when it produces challenging findings.

HFUK is a voluntary service that helps households in high-demand areas at risk of housing insecurity to move to a lower-cost, lower-demand area. HFUK provides case management and support with identifying properties and submitting applications. HFUK is funded by local authority and housing association partners, whose applicants receive free access to the service.

HFUK has emerged in a landscape where certain local authorities are struggling to discharge their homelessness duties within their remit, especially in London. The report highlights that this has contributed to rising numbers of households placed in temporary accommodation or offered private rental housing outside the placing local authority. Out-of-area moves could result in a loss of social networks or difficulties in subsequently accessing jobs and schools. Therefore, understanding how moves to new areas affect people’s quality of life, and whether voluntary services such as HFUK can ensure best practice is followed, is an important matter for research.

To understand the impact of HFUK, the CHI implemented a randomised controlled trial that involved 262 HFUK referrals, of which 132 were randomly assigned to receive the HFUK service and 130 were assigned to a control group (this involved being on a six-month waiting list for the service while being signposted to other support services). The CHI evaluated the impact of the service on housing security, social connectedness, mental health, physical health, employment and financial security. The randomised controlled trial was intended to be accompanied by a process evaluation – including interviews with service users, staff and stakeholders on how successfully HFUK was implemented – and an economic evaluation.