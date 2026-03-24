Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.

This month’s review from Thinkhouse focuses on recently published research by housing charity Shelter, called Homelessness in the Classroom, which focuses on a little-covered aspect of the UK’s ongoing housing challenges: the impact that living in insecure temporary accommodation has on children’s school education, health and well-being – and ultimately, their life prospects.

One in 78 children in English schools are currently classed as homeless, ie living in short-term, insecure temporary accommodation – the highest level since records began in 2004.

That temporary accommodation is also often sub-standard on a number of decent housing metrics. For example, almost 7,000 families are in temporary accommodation where they live in only one room, such as B&Bs or bedsits, making it difficult to carry out basic life functions such as cooking, cleaning, drying clothes and sleeping, let alone studying or doing homework.

In addition, temporary accommodation is not always close to a family’s previous living location. This not only adds obvious logistical challenges for those children getting to/from school, but also emotional and psychological impacts from being disconnected from familiar surroundings and support networks in the form of wider family and neighbours.