A further CASE report is on mitigating the impacts of overcrowding in Newham, London’s most overcrowded borough. While accepting that more social housing is needed, the report concludes that more partnership working with other bodies could have a material impact.

On this same theme is a report by the Understanding Society team, which runs the UK Household Longitudinal Survey at the University of Essex. Drawing on data from 2009 to 2022, it examines trends in overcrowding and impacts on children. Fifty per cent of overcrowding is in social housing (but 25% in homeownership). It is most common among children aged between five and nine.

We then plunge into housing conditions via a Chartered Institute of Housing/CaCHE report, Turning up the heat, asking questions about how we will manage rising temperatures in relation to domestic housing. This is a good read and very timely.

Partnership also stands at the heart of how health and housing providers in the East of England can come together to tackle asthma, damp and mould – all told in HACT’s report, The Story of ADaM.

“Rightly linking housing and the current push to improve the economy, the authors argue for Treasury rethinking”

Finally, the last two reports. The first of these is a CaCHE report on private rented sector landlords in Scotland, their motivations and behaviour as evidenced by 30 years of disparate surveys. It suggests that the industry has not consolidated and professionalised in this time, but rather has become more fragmented. It concludes by arguing for the government to put in place a regular landlord survey.

Last but not least, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research offers up a relatively rare housing contribution via a short policy paper, Housing the Economy. Written by two academics from CaCHE, it almost offers up a letter to the chancellor arguing that the government must take a more integrated view of housing and its policies, and recognise that supply is necessary but not sufficient and that taxation reform is essential. Rightly linking housing and the current push to improve the economy, the authors argue for Treasury rethinking.

The sum of the evidence and arguments presented in the 10 contributions is impressive and should be listened to. However, given the context of tight budgets, there was little of the detailed value for money arguments that might electrify the policymakers at this crucial juncture.

At the same time, as the evidence presented makes clear, a long-term housing strategy should be as much about how we aim to do things better as it is about what we spend.

Peter Williams, fellow in the department of land economy, University of Cambridge, and Thinkhouse Editorial Panel member