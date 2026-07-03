Latest housing research: Reforming the private rented sector

Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.

Over the period 1991-2023, the private rented sector (PRS) has grown enormously in all parts of the UK, increasing from 2.01 million homes in 1991 to 5.67 million in 2023.

Even though growth has now slowed or even begun to fall, the PRS is still bigger than the entire social rented sector in England (though not in Wales and even less so in Scotland).

As it has grown, so too has comment, analysis and legislation, as countries began to grasp the wide significance of this change in relation to security of tenure, rent levels, property conditions and use as temporary accommodation.

Thinkhouse listings on the PRS have grown ever longer and May was no exception. In total, there were five reports – by Shelter Cymru, the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and the New Economics Foundation (NEF) – between them asking: who does the sector work for and how to make it work better, perhaps by imposing rent controls or more effective taxation?