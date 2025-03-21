Latest housing research: the link between the housing and health crises

Reports curated by Thinkhouse this month covered a broad range of subjects, including homelessness, Black and minority ethnic representation, improving property condition, the profile of future customers, tenancy sustainment and the role of district councils in new housing supply. Several focus on the social impacts of housing provision that can, or should, be achieved through different approaches to delivery.

Building health equity: the role of the property sector in improving health is a detailed report by the Institute of Health Equity (IHE). The voice of Sir Michael Marmot, renowned for his work on the social determinants of health, runs strongly through this work.

The report starts with the premise that both health and housing are in crisis – referring in particular to trends in life expectancy, long-term ill health, housing supply, affordability and quality – and that inequalities of experience between rich and poor and between different communities are widening. It highlights the economic and social costs of these crises, and shows that they are driven by economic and social inequalities.

Housing is a key determinant of health outcomes. The report describes the many complex interrelated features of the housing system that impact the homes and places provided and in turn drive the undesirable outcomes described. The authors propose “a collaborative way forward, engaging the property sector and national and local governments to drive systemic change on how we build homes, design neighbourhoods and foster communities with health and equity at the core”.