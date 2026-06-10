Latest housing research: The politics of land

A second report, from thinktank the New Economics Foundation, approaches the issue from a different angle. Its social purpose of land framework, developed with Southwark Council and local residents, explores how public land and assets can be managed with a clearer focus on social outcomes and community voice.

What the report reflects more broadly is a shift in expectations around development and regeneration, and the recognition that decisions about land are no longer seen as purely technical or planning-led exercises. They increasingly sit within wider debates about trust, participation and long-term stewardship.

That is not always easy to reconcile with delivery pressures. Providers need viable schemes and clear planning decisions alongside the confidence to invest. But the quality of engagement, and the credibility of the social value being offered, increasingly affect how development is understood and supported.

A report from LSE Housing and Communities brings a further dimension to this discussion. It focuses on the potential to convert unused commercial buildings into affordable homes, linking housing delivery with net zero, embodied carbon and the reuse of existing infrastructure.

“Questions about land are no longer confined to planning policy. They now sit at the centre of debates about affordability, infrastructure, retrofit, local growth and community trust”

This question is particularly acute in London and other high-demand urban areas, where land constraints, infrastructure pressures and development costs are most intense.

In that context, the report reflects growing interest in how existing buildings can contribute to housing supply alongside new development. Public assets and underused urban spaces also have a role to play here.

Not every building is suitable for conversion, and poor-quality schemes have rightly drawn criticism in the past. But the report raises an important question for local authorities and housing providers about how we make better use of the land, buildings and infrastructure that already exist.

Taken together, these reports suggest that questions about land are no longer confined to planning policy. They now sit at the centre of debates about affordability, infrastructure, retrofit, local growth and community trust.

We need to deliver more homes, but we also need to show how development contributes to social outcomes and creates places that work well over the long term.

Land is moving back to the centre of that conversation.

Isobelle Connor, research and public policy manager, Peabody; and member, Thinkhouse Editorial Panel

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