Latest lease-based provider added to regulator’s watchlist

Falcon Housing Association is being investigated for a matter that could impact its regulatory compliance, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed today.

As Falcon has fewer than 1,000 homes, it does not currently have a regulatory rating.

Falcon is one of the largest partners of real estate investment trust (REIT) Civitas Social Housing, which has invested roughly £825m in the specialist supported housing sector.

Civitas’ business model involves buying properties that it then leases to housing association partners which make monthly inflation-linked payments to the REIT.