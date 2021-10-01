Latest lease-based provider added to regulator’s watchlist

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A lease-based provider of supported housing has been placed on the English regulator’s gradings under review list.
Falcon Housing Association is being investigated for a matter that could impact its regulatory compliance, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed today.
As Falcon has fewer than 1,000 homes, it does not currently have a regulatory rating.
Falcon is one of the largest partners of real estate investment trust (REIT) Civitas Social Housing, which has invested roughly £825m in the specialist supported housing sector.
Civitas’ business model involves buying properties that it then leases to housing association partners which make monthly inflation-linked payments to the REIT.
The model has previously been criticised by the regulator due to the level of risk it exposes housing associations to, with some struggling to make the inflation-linked payments.
Nine of Civitas’ 16 housing association partners have been declared non-compliant by the RSH, including Auckland Home Solutions which was once the REIT’s largest partner and was rated non-compliant last month.
It comes one week after Civitas was targeted by ShadowFall Capital & Research, a well-known activist short seller, which said in an open letter that it had “significant reservations” about the viability of its business model.
The letter highlighted concerns with both Auckland and Falcon, including the fact that neither have audited accounts and that Falcon’s accounts included “copy and paste” errors.
Falcon will be removed from the RSH’s gradings under review list once the outcome of the regulator’s investigation is confirmed via a regulatory judgement.
Civitas declined to comment and Falcon has been approached for comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories