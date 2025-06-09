Latest phase of 2,800-home estate regeneration gets green light after second-staircase delay

The new housing would replace about 400 council homes as part of the demolition and rebuild of the 2,800-home estate in Walworth.

Southwark Council signed a £1.5bn deal with NHG in 2014 to oversee the vast regeneration project over 18 years.

Members of Southwark council’s planning committee approved the amended plans at a meeting last week, with the scheme now set to be referred to the mayor of London.

This phase will provide 154 fewer social rent homes compared with the buildings it will replace, but it will have more social rented floorspace than previous buildings and provide 50% affordable housing overall. This is in line with original targets set by the partnership in relation to the wider scheme.

It will also include 89 shared ownership homes and two public spaces, Thurlow Square and Bagshot Park, which the council says will help fund the council homes.

Matthew Cornwall-Jones, chief homes officer at NHG, said: “Securing planning approval for phase 2b is a significant milestone in the regeneration of the Aylesbury estate.