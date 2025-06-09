Latest phase of 2,800-home estate regeneration gets green light after second-staircase delay

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Southwark councillors have given the green light to the latest phase of the 2,800-home Aylesbury estate redevelopment in London, after new second-staircase rules had delayed the plans.
There will be 640 homes in phase 2b of the development by Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) housing association. The application was submitted in 2022, but was delayed the following year due to changes that were brought in requiring two staircases in buildings over 18 metres in height.
These changes included putting second stair cores in all blocks over six storeys, and adding mass and height to make sure the blocks provide enough housing.
The government published its long-awaited guidance on second staircases for residential buildings in 2024. However, London Assembly members heard earlier this year how confusion around second staircases and additional lifts in high-rise buildings was causing development delays across the capital.
The new housing would replace about 400 council homes as part of the demolition and rebuild of the 2,800-home estate in Walworth.
Southwark Council signed a £1.5bn deal with NHG in 2014 to oversee the vast regeneration project over 18 years.
Members of Southwark council’s planning committee approved the amended plans at a meeting last week, with the scheme now set to be referred to the mayor of London.
This phase will provide 154 fewer social rent homes compared with the buildings it will replace, but it will have more social rented floorspace than previous buildings and provide 50% affordable housing overall. This is in line with original targets set by the partnership in relation to the wider scheme.
It will also include 89 shared ownership homes and two public spaces, Thurlow Square and Bagshot Park, which the council says will help fund the council homes.
Matthew Cornwall-Jones, chief homes officer at NHG, said: “Securing planning approval for phase 2b is a significant milestone in the regeneration of the Aylesbury estate.
“We remain committed to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of local families.
“This phase will not only provide much-needed affordable housing, but also create vibrant public spaces, ensuring Aylesbury is a place where everyone feels welcome.”
Plans to redevelop the Aylesbury estate have been in the works since 2014 and the project is expected to be completed in 2036.
Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, said: “I’m delighted to see these new high-quality, safe and warm homes given the green light to go ahead on the Aylesbury Estate.
“It is vital that the estate renewal continues to progress, delivering affordable, decent housing and green spaces for Southwark residents, including existing Aylesbury residents and those on our housing waiting list.
“This next phase of the renewal includes the delivery of 173 much-needed social rent homes, including four and five-bedroom properties which will be transformative for local families.”
A secure council tenant and campaigner on the estate who had been fighting its demolition won a High Court claim in 2024. Aysen Dennis won her claim against plans by Southwark Council and NHG to regenerate part of the Aylesbury Estate, following a judicial review.
In 2015, Southwark Council granted NHG planning permission to demolish and rebuild the 1970s estate according to a new masterplan developed with the community. Ms Dennis successfully argued that a later amendment to the planning permission had made it much easier for NHG to deviate from the original masterplan.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories