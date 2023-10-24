The annual statistics released by the English regulator today showed that the number of homes for social rent fell by more than 6,000, as at the end of March 2023.

However, this marks an improvement on last year, when there was a larger drop of nearly 10,000 social rent homes.

The data, which covers the 2022-23 financial year for housing associations and local authorities in England, included details on rent costs, the number of social homes and the type of provider that owns them, stock condition and evictions.

There were 1,606 providers on RSH’s register at the end of the financial year, made up of 221 local authorities and 1,385 registered providers.

The returns from these landlords showed that the sector provides around 4.5 million homes across England. Of these, housing associations own 2.9 million homes and local authorities own the other 1.6 million.