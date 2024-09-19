Latest RSH quarterly survey reveals small increase in number of buildings with life-critical fire safety defects

A total of 11.1% (1,932) of all relevant buildings were reported as being affected by LCFS defects, a change from 10.6% (1,820) in the previous quarter.

Of the 1,932 affected buildings, 11% are due to have remedial work completed within the next six months, and 84% are expected to complete in the next five years.

The RSH said in its report: “This increase may be, at least in part, due to the addition of newly reported buildings, as well as the increase in the number of assessments undertaken.

“One landlord has reported LCFS defects in a higher number of buildings than in previous periods as they await further risk assessments.”