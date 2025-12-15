Latest SHR report shows turnover forecast in Scotland down on previous year

The regulator’s report is a summary of registered social landlords’ (RSLs) finances for the next five years through to 2030.

Total turnover over this period is projected to increase by £355m over the period, although this is reduced by £224m in the release of grants from deferred income, which is linked to in a downward forecast development assumptions.

Despite this forecast, the SHR is projecting 17,600 new homes, to be funded primarily by £2.21bn of social housing grant (55%) and £1.56bn of private finance.