A law centre in south London has requested to meet with housing secretary Michael Gove after he advised lawyers to send tenants of poor-performing social landlords to the Housing Ombudsman first #UKhousing

Following its investigation into the social housing sector last year, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) committee made a series of recommendations, several of which focus on the importance of the ombudsman and the regulator.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed to Inside Housing that Mr Gove has received the letter and will be “responding shortly”.

In a letter to Mr Gove in April, Patrick Marples, chief executive of South West London Law Centres (SWLLC), said it is “extremely concerning that you appear to recognise that more needs to be done, yet continue to recommend that the only remedy which ought to be made available is an ombudsman which… is not fit for this purpose”.

In November 2022 the law centre wrote to Mr Gove expressing frustration and concern over the death of Awaab Ishak, which happened as a result of long-term exposure to mould in the toddler’s family’s Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.

It also set out concerns about the committee’s recommendations, saying that they “focus too heavily on alternative dispute resolution” and that tenants “need to be able to take legal action against their landlord, including at a court hearing where necessary”.

Mr Gove responded at the end of the month.

Mr Marples said: “Your response to these concerns was to continue pushing tenants towards the Housing Ombudsman, downgrading court proceedings as ‘adversarial and costly’.

“We fundamentally disagree with this position – our legal system may be adversarial, but it is effective when used to secure action to improve housing conditions for tenants if it is properly funded.”

Mr Gove also wrote to several legal organisations in January reiterating the same advice.

In a letter to the Law Society, Citizens Advice and the Housing Law Practitioners Association, he said that the ombudsman should be the first route for people to report complaints about their landlord and that it is unacceptable for landlords to let legal proceedings get in the way of repairs.

In response, lawyers said it was “naive” to think that the watchdog has the “capacity to investigate and seek a remedy for every case of dangerous damp and mould”.