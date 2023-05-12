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A law centre in south London has requested to meet with housing secretary Michael Gove after he advised lawyers to send tenants of poor-performing social landlords to the Housing Ombudsman first.
In a letter to Mr Gove in April, Patrick Marples, chief executive of South West London Law Centres (SWLLC), said it is “extremely concerning that you appear to recognise that more needs to be done, yet continue to recommend that the only remedy which ought to be made available is an ombudsman which… is not fit for this purpose”.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed to Inside Housing that Mr Gove has received the letter and will be “responding shortly”.
Following its investigation into the social housing sector last year, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) committee made a series of recommendations, several of which focus on the importance of the ombudsman and the regulator.
In November 2022 the law centre wrote to Mr Gove expressing frustration and concern over the death of Awaab Ishak, which happened as a result of long-term exposure to mould in the toddler’s family’s Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.
It also set out concerns about the committee’s recommendations, saying that they “focus too heavily on alternative dispute resolution” and that tenants “need to be able to take legal action against their landlord, including at a court hearing where necessary”.
Mr Gove responded at the end of the month.
Mr Marples said: “Your response to these concerns was to continue pushing tenants towards the Housing Ombudsman, downgrading court proceedings as ‘adversarial and costly’.
“We fundamentally disagree with this position – our legal system may be adversarial, but it is effective when used to secure action to improve housing conditions for tenants if it is properly funded.”
Mr Gove also wrote to several legal organisations in January reiterating the same advice.
In a letter to the Law Society, Citizens Advice and the Housing Law Practitioners Association, he said that the ombudsman should be the first route for people to report complaints about their landlord and that it is unacceptable for landlords to let legal proceedings get in the way of repairs.
In response, lawyers said it was “naive” to think that the watchdog has the “capacity to investigate and seek a remedy for every case of dangerous damp and mould”.
In SWLLC’s April letter, Mr Marples said the current position, brought about in part because of the removal of disrepair claims from the scope of legal aid in 2012, “means that a high number of tenants are forced to live in squalor”.
He wrote: “The market has not adapted to the removal of legal aid, as post-event insurance-based claims and conditional fee agreements have proven ineffective.
“Clearly, the sector will not regulate itself, and therefore, proper access to justice for tenants must be facilitated.”
He said steering tenants towards the ombudsman is “problematic” for several reasons, including that tenants who rent from private landlords cannot access the service.
Mr Marples said many tenants report to the law centre that they have sought assistance from the ombudsman and their disrepair has not been rectified.
“How will sending more cases to the ombudsman improve this situation? What can the ombudsman do about enforcement to ensure that repairs are carried out? Legal action offers this power, but the ombudsman currently does not. In its current form, the ombudsman is not truly inquisitorial.”
He said there is an inequality between social landlords and tenants.
“This inequality becomes evident when parties can afford legal assistance with their complaints. Social landlords are familiar with the system and can assemble a team to respond to a complaint, while tenants lack the same knowledge and resources.
“How can the ombudsman and its processes be made accessible for those who cannot afford legal assistance with their complaint?”
Mr Marples said that the law centre recognises that the ombudsman has a place in the solution to this problem, but that it “cannot be the only solution proposed”.
A DLUHC spokesperson said: “The secretary of state has received the letter from Patrick Marples of the South West London Law Centres and will be responding shortly.
“The Housing Ombudsman provides tenants with a vital, fair and independent service, resolving complaints for free, which may avoid lengthy and costly legal proceedings.
“Our Social Housing Regulation Bill will support justice for tenants, making sure their voices are heard and their issues dealt with quickly and fairly.
“It includes strengthening the Housing Ombudsman with new powers and resources to help it step in when landlords fail to act.”
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