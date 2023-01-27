Law firm considers class action over heat networks

Heat networks, which often operate in large blocks of flats, are not protected by the energy price cap set by regulator Ofgem, meaning that customers have been left more vulnerable to the volatility in pricing over the past year.

Last April, consumer protection body Heat Trust found that some residents who are part of heat networks were facing price rises of 700%.

This led to London mayor Sadiq Khan calling on the government to protect the estimated 400,000 Londoners with uncapped bills, pointing out that the majority of this group were lower-income tenants.