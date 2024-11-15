Law Society calls for legal aid investment as no-fault evictions by bailiffs rise 23% in a year

An MOJ spokesperson said: “The new government has inherited a justice system in crisis and we are committed to working with the legal profession to ensure the sector is on a sustainable footing, both now and in the future.

“We are carefully considering our options on the way forward including the evidence gathered over the past year on civil legal aid.”

Last month, the government promised to finally scrap no-fault evictions as part of its new Renters’ Rights Bill.

The bill aims to transform private renting, but Shelter warned that unfair evictions will continue unless action is taken to limit huge jumps in rent.

Research by the housing charity showed that 60,000 renters had been forced out of their homes by a rent hike they could not afford in the past year.

Ahead of the Renters’ Rights Bill upcoming third reading in parliament, Shelter has urged the government to strengthen the bill further to ensure it gives renters iron-clad protection from unfair evictions.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “With renters being marched out of their homes in their thousands, passing the Renters’ Rights Bill and closing the book on the gross injustice of no-fault evictions can’t come soon enough.

“The bill represents a welcome new chapter for tenants. But with landlords allowed to hike up rents on a whim as a way of pricing current tenants out of their homes, renters will continue to live in fear even after Section 21 is scrapped.

“If the government wants the Renters’ Rights Bill to be truly transformative, it must go further. Rent increases during tenancies must be capped in line with inflation or wage growth to make renting safer, secure and more affordable.”

During the Budget last month, the government announced £233m to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age, said: “News that no-fault Section 21 evictions for those of all ages are at their highest level since 2016 is a clear indication that banning them as soon as possible in the Renters’ Rights Bill is extremely important.

“We know that older renters are at risk of being evicted through no fault of their own. This is devastating at any age, but those in later life can find it especially hard to find a suitable replacement due to specific health needs, as well as finding moving their possessions very difficult.

“Renters of all ages need certainty and they need the Renters’ Rights Bill to be implemented in full, including the removal of Section 21 evictions, as soon as possible. Politicians of all parties must work together to give all tenants the rights they deserve quickly.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We have inherited the worst housing crisis in living memory with millions of renters living in constant fear of section 21 evictions.

“That is why we are bringing forward our Renters’ Rights Bill to abolish these evictions immediately and rightly empower tenants to challenge unfair rent increases and poor conditions in their homes.”

Earlier this week, Big Issue co-founder Lord Bird walked out of the first inquiry session on rough sleeping after telling MPs he did not want to become part of “a farce”.

The life peer thought the government spends most of its resources on emergency funding for homelessness services, rather than putting in the upfront cost to prevention in the first place. This may include funding for local authorities, uprating Local Housing Allowance rates and grant funding for building new social homes.