Lawyer warns complaint system for high-risk buildings must be completely separate

Speaking at Devonshires’ conference on the Building Safety Act this week, Lee Russell, a partner at the law firm, outlined the new complaint process and procedure landlords must create and follow if they are the principal accountable person (PAP) for high-risk buildings.

A PAP, introduced through new regulations, is the single entity that takes overall responsibility for the management of risks in high-rise buildings.

Mr Russell said: “This is a separate complaint policy and procedure that you’ll have to have in place if you are the principal accountable person for your high-risk buildings.

“And it’s important to recognise right at the outset that this is a different complaint processing procedure than your organisations already manage internally.”

The complaints will only be in relation to high-risk buildings, a building safety risk, or the performance of an accountable person in relation to their duties or responsibilities under the Building Safety Act.