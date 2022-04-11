Lawyers for Grenfell community criticise ‘bullying’ Pickles

Last week, former communities secretary Mr Pickles caused headlines when he told the inquiry’s counsel to move on from a topic because he had an “extremely busy” afternoon.

He also offended survivors and bereaved by describing those killed in the fire as “nameless” and saying there were 96 victims, instead of the correct figure of 72.

Today, the inquiry published an email from Mr Pickles in which he apologised for the “unintended mistake” over the death toll, saying he had confused the fire with the Hillsborough Stadium crush.

“In the last few weeks my mind was also on other tragedies, including Hillsborough,” he wrote. “In my final remarks I misspoke and referenced the 96 people who died in and immediately after Hillsborough. I apologise to the family and friends of the 72 people who died at Grenfell for this unintended mistake, which was unscripted.

“The dead are remembered not as a statistic but with dignity by their families, survivors and all of us.”