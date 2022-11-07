Lawyers for Grenfell community set out ‘rogues gallery’ of organisations ‘most accountable’ for fire

Calling on the inquiry panel to make findings about primary responsibility, she said: “Given the scale of the disaster and the number of those who died, it is vital the inquiry ascertains the principal effective causes of the disaster, so that those most accountable are identified and to prevent recurrence, by targeted and robust recommendations. This is the least the bereaved and survivors can expect of us.”

The inquiry also heard from Imran Khan KC (pictured above), representing another group of bereaved and survivors, who warned that some of his clients feared that offering closing statements to the inquiry was “a waste of time”.

“They thought it was complete waste of time because they didn’t think and don’t think that despite your recommendations, anything will change,” he said.

“The fact is that immediately after the fire our clients and all those that were in Grenfell knew what had happened and who was at fault.

“In fact, the world knew what happened and who was at fault. What they wanted, first and foremost, what they expected immediately after fire, was arrests, prosecutions and imprisonment of those that were culpable.”

He warned that public inquiries can “give the appearance of change without any change”.

Mr Khan drew attention to the issue of “institutional racism” – something his team has consistently asked the inquiry to pay closer attention to.

“Our clients find it astonishing, sir, astonishing that given the history of the tower, you the panel have persistently refused to consider this vital issue,” he said, calling for the panel “to find that institutional racism infected every aspect of the disaster from who was placed in the tower, to how they were treated during and after the fire”.

“The sad, unavoidable truth is racism contributed to the loss of 72 lives. Our clients urge you to make this finding, nothing less than this will do,” he said.

He called for the establishment of a national monitoring system to ensure the implementation of inquiry recommendations and for 14 June (the anniversary of the fire) to be made a national day of remembrance.

“Our clients are clear,” he said. “If nothing changes, their loved ones would have died in vain and they’re not prepared to accept that.

“They want wholesale change to the housing sector in this country so that there is safe and suitable housing for all. Not just the white, able-bodied and wealthy.

“They want meaningful recommendations to come from this inquiry and they want those recommendations implemented in full and in a timely manner.

“They want the law to change so that those who are considered criminally culpable are swiftly prosecuted and properly punished.

“They want those who are responsible for failures to be forced to accept responsibility at the outset rather than playing the blame game, as almost every party has done during the inquiry.

“And when tragedies such as this occur, and they will, when everyone knows what happened and why it happened and who’s at fault, they don’t want the victims to have to wait for half a decade as they’ve had to do here.

“They also want 14 June to become a national day to memorialise the Grenfell Tower fire. So there is a lasting and permanent legacy of something that is never forgotten. So it cannot be forgotten.”