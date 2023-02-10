Lawyers’ group welcomes government move to delay cap on recovery costs for tenants

A government decision to delay introducing fixed recoverable costs in housing cases is being hailed as “very positive news” #UKhousing

Housing lawyers had warned that a cap on recoverable costs would have a “catastrophic” impact on their ability to provide legal aid as it will cut their income by a quarter , leading to a “collapse” in cases.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed this week that it is delaying bringing in the reforms for civil housing cases, which will cap the amount of fees solicitors can recover from losing parties, for two years.

However, the MoJ said it was delaying introducing a cap on FRCs in housing cases to ensure the changes are “aligned with wider reforms in the housing sector”.

It is understood that the government wants to wait to see the impact of the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, which is aiming to give tenants more power post-Grenfell.

Chris Minnoch, chief executive of the Legal Aid Practitioners Group, told Inside Housing: “Based on what we currently know, this is clearly very positive news for tenants involved in housing disputes and for the organisations seeking to support them.

“From our perspective, as a body representing organisations who provide legal aid services, the introduction of FRCs to publicly funded housing cases would have been a disaster.”