Leaders appointed for London mayor and boroughs retrofit partnership

Senior leaders have been appointed to a retrofit partnership between the Mayor of London and London Councils #UKhousing

The leadership team will be led by Eleanor Purser, who has been appointed managing director as of this month. She has been the interim director of Warmer Homes London since January 2025, and has 20 years of senior public sector leadership experience.

The appointments come as the National Housing Federation has today backed changes in the government’s long-awaited £15bn Warm Homes Plan to enable the sector to “invest in upgrading even more homes at scale and pace”.

Warmer Homes London, a partnership to make London’s homes greener, healthier and more affordable to heat, has confirmed its four-person senior leadership team.

Ms Purser has previously held roles including co-strategic director at the London Borough of Lambeth, director of regeneration at Notting Hill Genesis and executive head of economic development, planning and sustainability at the London Borough of Sutton.

She said: “Retrofit is a necessary pathway toward improved health outcomes, investment in our local communities and achieving our net zero targets.

“I look forward to leading an expert senior team to deliver these collective goals and drive forward system-wide change.”

Meanwhile, Jack Ostrofsky has been appointed director of programmes and partnerships, where he will lead the cross-sector collaboration driving London’s £231m Warm Homes grant programmes, including through England’s largest Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund strategic partnership.

He joined London Councils in 2023 as retrofit London programme director. His previous roles include technical director at ARK Consultancy, head of sustainability and design at Southern Housing Group and head of design and technical at Peabody.

Mr Ostrofsky also worked with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on shaping the Building Safety Act.

“Partnership is the key to tackling the practical barriers that have held back retrofit delivery,” he said.

“I’m confident that collaboration and co-ordination will be the vehicle through which we achieve the scale of delivery the city needs.”