Leaders appointed for London mayor and boroughs retrofit partnership

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Senior leaders have been appointed to a retrofit partnership between the Mayor of London and London Councils.
Warmer Homes London, a partnership to make London’s homes greener, healthier and more affordable to heat, has confirmed its four-person senior leadership team.
The appointments come as the National Housing Federation has today backed changes in the government’s long-awaited £15bn Warm Homes Plan to enable the sector to “invest in upgrading even more homes at scale and pace”.
The leadership team will be led by Eleanor Purser, who has been appointed managing director as of this month. She has been the interim director of Warmer Homes London since January 2025, and has 20 years of senior public sector leadership experience.
Ms Purser has previously held roles including co-strategic director at the London Borough of Lambeth, director of regeneration at Notting Hill Genesis and executive head of economic development, planning and sustainability at the London Borough of Sutton.
She said: “Retrofit is a necessary pathway toward improved health outcomes, investment in our local communities and achieving our net zero targets.
“I look forward to leading an expert senior team to deliver these collective goals and drive forward system-wide change.”
Meanwhile, Jack Ostrofsky has been appointed director of programmes and partnerships, where he will lead the cross-sector collaboration driving London’s £231m Warm Homes grant programmes, including through England’s largest Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund strategic partnership.
He joined London Councils in 2023 as retrofit London programme director. His previous roles include technical director at ARK Consultancy, head of sustainability and design at Southern Housing Group and head of design and technical at Peabody.
Mr Ostrofsky also worked with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on shaping the Building Safety Act.
“Partnership is the key to tackling the practical barriers that have held back retrofit delivery,” he said.
“I’m confident that collaboration and co-ordination will be the vehicle through which we achieve the scale of delivery the city needs.”
Zung Nguyen has been appointed the director of retrofit strategy and services. She has experience delivering complex, data-led digital and service transformation programmes across the built environment, climate and public sectors.
Ms Nguyen most recently worked at the United Nations Development Programme and has held senior roles at Arup and TPXimpact.
Carly Tutty‑Johnson has been appointed head of operations. She was previously head of business operations and stakeholder engagement at the London Office for Health Improvement and Disparities within the Department of Health and Social Care.
Ms Tutty‑Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in delivering projects, programmes and policies that improve public health outcomes and reduce health inequalities.
Warmer Homes London was launched in February 2025, working in partnership with boroughs and housing associations to deliver £231m in funding to improve the energy efficiency of Londoners’ homes.
The senior leadership team will work with partners across the industry to tackle systemic barriers and create the conditions for scaled, effective delivery in London.
London boroughs and housing associations have also combined their own investments and committed over £100m of additional resources to retrofitting their social housing stock. Meanwhile, the mayor will invest almost £10m over four years.
Mete Coban, board co-chair at Warmer Homes London and deputy mayor for climate, said: “I am pleased to welcome our full senior leadership team – their knowledge and experience will be instrumental in achieving the large-scale, impactful change that Londoners urgently need.
“No one should have to spend winter in a cold, damp house, but with 10% of Londoners living in fuel poverty, making our homes more energy-efficient and cheaper to heat is a vital part of building a better, greener and fairer city for everyone.”
Baroness Dacres, board co-chair at Warmer Homes London and London Councils’ executive member for transport and environment, said: “The skills and expertise within this team will be a vital asset in removing barriers around delivery for partners and ensuring homes across our city are safe and affordable to heat.”
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