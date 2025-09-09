Leadership 2025 aimed to diversify housing sector top jobs. In its target year, what comes next?

Mark Washer, chief executive of Sovereign Network Group (SNG) and a Leadership 2025 trustee, is one such example, and he is candid about the fact that his organisation is far from perfect. “We’re in a better position than when I joined Sovereign seven years ago, but we are nowhere near where we want to be,” he says. “20% of our non-executive directors are not white, but none of my executive team are.”

He reflects on the racist riots across the UK in the summer of 2024 and how SNG’s response to these could have been improved – something that was especially important given the increased proportion of Black and minority ethnic staff post Sovereign’s merger with Network Homes in 2023.

“One of the pieces of feedback from the wider team was that [SNG’s] initial response hadn’t recognised the impact that the riots have on people and how scared and uncomfortable it makes them feel, and you can’t help but think that was because there wasn’t a person of colour in the executive boardroom when we were meeting around that time,” Mr Washer explains.

Calling out complacency

SNG, alongside much of the sector, suffers from a “degree of complacency”, Mr Washer says. “I joined the sector 30 years ago and it felt to me then as if the [social housing] sector was really kind of leading the way to some extent,” he says. “But now there can be a view that, ‘The organisation is full of nice people who work in social housing, so how can there be a problem?’ So calling it out and recognising it is one of the first steps.”

This was a key challenge in the early days of Leadership 2025, Ms Amoh says, as the organisation tried to recruit for its first mentoring cohort. “To put it politely, I think there was the typical unconscious bias situation where people felt that in promoting this, that would mean that they would antagonise colleagues. Things like, ‘If we promoted this initiative, what about our white colleagues? How would they feel,’” she says.

The organisation also received push-back from HR directors who would say they “can’t find any BME person that would fit the criteria”, Ms Amoh explains. “But they weren’t going out there and looking in the right places for these people.”

In the run-up to the first course, she says Leadership 2025 was worried that they would not be able to fill all the spaces. “We thought, ‘Oh, my God, are we going to get enough people to actually go on the courses?’ But

we did. We were oversubscribed, which was wonderful.”

The charity is primarily funded by sponsorships and has received significant contributions from L&Q and the G15 group of London’s largest landlords over the years. Now that Leadership 2025 is looking forward, resource remains a key challenge.