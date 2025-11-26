Leaked OBR report estimates net additions to top 300,000 annually by 2029-30

In its economic and fiscal outlook, the non-departmental public body also estimated that the UK will see nearly 1.5 million homes added to its housing stock between 2024-25 and 2029-30.

However, it warned that housing additions would drop to a new low of 215,000 in the next financial year from an average 260,000 in the early 2020s, due to “recent subdued housing starts”.

The early release of the OBR’s review of the government’s spending plans was described by chancellor Rachel Reeves as a “breach” of protocol in her delayed address to parliament today.