‘Leaky homes’ cost poorer families extra £250 a year in wasted energy, LGA warns

According to new research by the Local Government Association (LGA), three million ‘fuel-poor’ households in England are collectively wasting £770m a year as heat leaks through walls, roofs and windows of poorly insulated homes.

The LGA, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, is calling for more investment from ministers to ensure all fuel-poor homes are brought up to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030, as per the government’s target.

Despite existing government programmes to improve the energy efficiency of housing, the LGA found that roughly two million fuel-poor homes need additional help to be brought up to this standard.