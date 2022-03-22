Learning from not getting the jobs I wanted

If I hadn’t put myself out there, I wouldn’t have such a clear idea of the skills and expertise I need to focus on building.

‘Failing forward’

I’m certainly not the only person who’s realising the value of trying, failing and learning from it. There are now entire channels dedicated to the subject of failure, such as How to Fail, Elizabeth Day’s podcast series which has topped the iTunes chart. The appetite to share stories of personal failures is such that the podcast has led to Ms Day creating several live events and publishing two books on the subject.

A little bit of research into the subject of failure quickly revealed an academic paper, written by Lauren Eskreis-Winkler and Ayelet Fishbach, and published in 2019, which found that “when it comes to personal failures, people look away to protect their egos, and as a result they don’t learn – unless they are highly motivated”.

I suppose that most of the stories we hear about failure are from highly successful people, who feel they are in a secure enough position to be able to look back and reflect on things that didn’t turn out as planned.

I feel very fortunate to work in an environment where I feel supported and encouraged to push myself forward, and to be able to move positively from experiences that could be labelled “failures”.

Growth mindset

After spending more than a decade with one employer – albeit one that has gone through huge change with the creation of Eastlight as the result of a merger between Greenfields Community Housing and Colne Housing in 2020 – it would be quite understandable for someone to want to seek a new challenge at another organisation.

However, I feel very excited about being part of Eastlight and the work it has planned. I also know that I can fulfil my own potential for improvement, and that others around me will help me to stay motivated.

We’re a resident-led community gateway organisation, and the people I work with are from so many different backgrounds and bring so much varied experience to their roles and to Eastlight.

We’re all motivated by working on behalf of our customers and communities, and I can honestly say there’s not one person who won’t go out of their way to help other members of the team.

The flexibility that Eastlight has given me while my two children are very young has meant I’ve been able to keep working and balance childcare. But now that my children are both at school, things are a little easier and I know I have so much more to give.

The next step for me is to accept the support Eastlight has offered in the form of a mentor. The team is currently matching me with a more senior person who will help me to focus on the areas in which I know I need to build experience, having been through the two recent interviews.

When I finally land my next role, I’ll make sure I continue to learn from my “failures”, and ensure I always give my team members the feedback and support they need to learn from the things that don’t go as well as they had hoped, and to keep persevering.

Jessica Brett is a neighbourhood manager at Eastlight Community Homes