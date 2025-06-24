Learning from the consumer standards so far

While the Governance and Financial Viability Standard doesn’t apply to local authorities, we still need to understand where the housing function sits organisationally, what oversight arrangements are in place and what resources exist to support delivery of our required outcomes.

Our regulatory engagement teams are well-versed at spotting the early warning signs of potential problems.

Data gaps, for example, ring alarm bells. How does a landlord know if its homes are safe if it hasn’t done the right checks? And how does it know how much money might be needed to make the necessary repairs?

“Data gaps, for example, ring alarm bells. How does a landlord know if its homes are safe if it hasn’t done the right checks?”

That data is key for our own regulation. We look for assurance through reliable sources of evidence, which can be validated externally, to get certainty that landlords are delivering the outcomes of our standards.

Landlords that are doing things well share vital characteristics: they know their homes and their tenants, and they use data-driven insights to inform their decisions.

Problems may crop up, but effective landlords are always working to improve, and they have the systems in place to identify and resolve these issues before they reach crisis point.

One thing we want to see more of, is rigorous stress-testing, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. This tells us a landlord is ready and equipped for a wide range of scenarios.

Rescue and recovery plans are a vital part of future-proofing and are essential governance tools for landlord boards.