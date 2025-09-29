Learnings from one of our most ambitious land-led schemes to date

When you take control earlier in the process, you can make those choices, to prioritise quality and community, not just profit margins.

Four years into our land-led strategy, we’ve matured as an organisation. We now have the commercial expertise and in-house planning skills to take on projects like Browns Lane confidently. Yes, there is risk. But with risk comes reward: in this case, the ability to unlock a stalled site and deliver affordable homes where they’re badly needed.

For me, Browns Lane is a flagship project. It shows that housing associations don’t need to sit on the sidelines, but can lead, take calculated risks and prove that affordable housing can drive regeneration.

“Browns Lane shows what’s possible when you bring the right partners together around a shared vision”

Of course, we can’t do this alone. If you’re a landowner or promoter struggling with planning, we want to talk. Browns Lane shows what’s possible when you bring the right partners together around a shared vision.

My hope is that this scheme becomes a model for others, a blueprint for how housing associations can unlock land, accelerate supply and set a new standard for affordable housing.

We’re still at an early stage, with reserved matters planning and a four-year build programme ahead. But already there’s momentum. As the sun came up over Tamworth during a recent visit, I was reminded of why we do this work.

For me, Browns Lane is Platform at its best: taking the long view, pushing boundaries and creating homes and communities that people will be proud of for generations.

Kate Ellison, director of growth and innovation, Platform