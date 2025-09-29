Learnings from one of our most ambitious land-led schemes to date

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We are taking bold steps on a new site in Tamworth, and getting more confident as we go, writes Kate Ellison, director of growth and innovation at Platform
When I first stood on the 32-acre site at Browns Lane, on the border of Tamworth and Lichfield, I was struck by how ordinary it looked, fields once earmarked for speculative development, stalled by planning hurdles. But what might seem like a headache to some, we at Platform Housing Group saw as an opportunity.
We’ve now committed to turning this site into 210 affordable homes, one of our most ambitious land-led schemes to date. And for me, this development embodies something bigger: a shift in how we as an organisation view risk, reward and the role we play in shaping communities.
Typically, housing associations are reactive – we wait for developers to approach us with land and a deal. At Browns Lane, we flipped that model. We bought the site outright after outline planning was secured, on terms that gave us control of design and delivery. That meant navigating a tough planning appeal, working with two local authorities, and showing how affordable housing could be at the heart of regeneration.
Taking this route wasn’t without risk. The contract was conditional and the financial complexity was real. But the flexibility it gave us – to decide the mix of homes, the tenure balance and the long-term design – was worth it.
More than half the site will remain open space, with plans for community orchards, play areas and walking routes. For me, this is about far more than unit numbers; it’s about the lived experience of residents, not just in year one but decades down the line.
When you take control earlier in the process, you can make those choices, to prioritise quality and community, not just profit margins.
Four years into our land-led strategy, we’ve matured as an organisation. We now have the commercial expertise and in-house planning skills to take on projects like Browns Lane confidently. Yes, there is risk. But with risk comes reward: in this case, the ability to unlock a stalled site and deliver affordable homes where they’re badly needed.
For me, Browns Lane is a flagship project. It shows that housing associations don’t need to sit on the sidelines, but can lead, take calculated risks and prove that affordable housing can drive regeneration.
“Browns Lane shows what’s possible when you bring the right partners together around a shared vision”
Of course, we can’t do this alone. If you’re a landowner or promoter struggling with planning, we want to talk. Browns Lane shows what’s possible when you bring the right partners together around a shared vision.
My hope is that this scheme becomes a model for others, a blueprint for how housing associations can unlock land, accelerate supply and set a new standard for affordable housing.
We’re still at an early stage, with reserved matters planning and a four-year build programme ahead. But already there’s momentum. As the sun came up over Tamworth during a recent visit, I was reminded of why we do this work.
For me, Browns Lane is Platform at its best: taking the long view, pushing boundaries and creating homes and communities that people will be proud of for generations.
Kate Ellison, director of growth and innovation, Platform
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