Lease-based landlord accuses RSH of creating ‘zombie providers’

The comments from York-based Inclusion Housing, which made headlines two years ago when it launched an unsuccessful High Court legal challenge against the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), were relayed to Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the regulator, during a Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee hearing on Monday.

Inclusion made the statement in its submission to the committee for its inquiry into exempt accommodation, a type of supported accommodation that is exempt from rules that typically limit how much housing benefit an individual can receive.

Inclusion provides a slightly different type of supported accommodation, called specialist support housing, however it uses a similar financial model to many exempt accommodation providers.

The model, often referred to as a lease-based model, sees registered providers lease supported housing from investment funds, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), through inflation-linked deals.

Over the past few years, the model has been under scrutiny from the regulator. Mr Walters said 23 of the 34 or 35 lease-based providers it regulates are currently rated non-compliant.

In its submission to LUHC Committee, Inclusion said: “The RSH’s unsophisticated, shallow and dogmatic approach has resulted in the creation of zombie RPs [registered providers] that remain in a permanent state of regulatory purgatory.”

Inclusion was rated non-compliant by the regulator in February 2019. In an unprecedented move, the provider took the regulator to court over the finding, arguing that the judgement was “irrational” and “legally flawed”. The judge dismissed the claim and the non-compliant judgement remains in place.

However, in its submission to the LUHC Committee, Inclusion argued that supported housing can be delivered through a lease-based model, saying that “traditional subsidy and public sector procurement routes to exempt accommodation provision is a failed approach”.