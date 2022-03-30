Lease-based landlord accuses RSH of creating ‘zombie providers’

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A lease-based provider that went to court over its non-compliant judgement has accused the English regulator of creating “zombie registered providers that remain in a permanent state of regulatory purgatory”.
The comments from York-based Inclusion Housing, which made headlines two years ago when it launched an unsuccessful High Court legal challenge against the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), were relayed to Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the regulator, during a Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee hearing on Monday.
Inclusion made the statement in its submission to the committee for its inquiry into exempt accommodation, a type of supported accommodation that is exempt from rules that typically limit how much housing benefit an individual can receive.
Inclusion provides a slightly different type of supported accommodation, called specialist support housing, however it uses a similar financial model to many exempt accommodation providers.
The model, often referred to as a lease-based model, sees registered providers lease supported housing from investment funds, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), through inflation-linked deals.
Over the past few years, the model has been under scrutiny from the regulator. Mr Walters said 23 of the 34 or 35 lease-based providers it regulates are currently rated non-compliant.
In its submission to LUHC Committee, Inclusion said: “The RSH’s unsophisticated, shallow and dogmatic approach has resulted in the creation of zombie RPs [registered providers] that remain in a permanent state of regulatory purgatory.”
Inclusion was rated non-compliant by the regulator in February 2019. In an unprecedented move, the provider took the regulator to court over the finding, arguing that the judgement was “irrational” and “legally flawed”. The judge dismissed the claim and the non-compliant judgement remains in place.
However, in its submission to the LUHC Committee, Inclusion argued that supported housing can be delivered through a lease-based model, saying that “traditional subsidy and public sector procurement routes to exempt accommodation provision is a failed approach”.
When asked about the comments, Mr Walters said the RSH has found more risk with the lease-based model.
He referred to a report published by the regulator on the lease-based model in 2019, which concluded that it was “hard to see” how these providers could comply with the regulatory standards.
Mr Walters said the RSH’s concerns are “often to do with the financial metrics of the model,” adding that the model “doesn’t look particularly resilient”.
He said the problem is often to do with providers growing very quickly, sometimes going from a few dozen units to almost 1,000 in the space of two or three years.
“That’s a fantastic rate of growth for any type of organisation, and growing your governance and your risk management alongside that is actually quite difficult and some of them have struggled as a result,” he said.
He added that though some organisations do it very well, the regulator has “definitely seen a concentration of risk” in the lease-based model.
Mr Walters was also asked by MPs what needs to be done to improve in the exempt accommodation sector.
Exempt accommodation is a type of supported housing used to house a range of people with support needs, such as people experiencing homelessness, people who have been at risk of domestic abuse, prison leavers, and those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.
In exchange for providing a small amount of support, landlords are exempt from the rules that typically limit how much housing benefit a tenant can receive.
Exempt accommodation has come under increased scrutiny over concerns that some landlords have been exploiting the system, pocketing taxpayer money while not providing the support needed by tenants.
As a result, the LUHC Committee launched an inquiry looking into the issues.
Mr Walters backed tightening up the housing benefit regulations and definitions. He also raised concerns that not all exempt accommodation landlords are properly regulated, as an organisation does not have to be a social housing provider to provide exempt accommodation.
He said: “There is a real need for looking at the overall regulatory architecture and what happens to those organisations that are not regulated by any three of the regulators that you have in front of you.”
He also said that the current regulatory system “in the round is quite complex” and “it’s important that central government is beginning to think about how it might change some of the regulations to address this”.
Earlier this month, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes unveiled a long-awaited package of measures to tackle “unscrupulous” landlords operating supported housing, which could include new laws.
He said the government would also provide £20m for a three-year Supported Housing Improvement Programme as part of the crack down.
The measures include putting in place clearer definitions for the level of care organisations are expected to provide and more power to local authorities to take action against those that exploit the system.
The announcement came less than a month after more than 40 housing bodies demanded that ministers reform the “under-regulated” supported exempt accommodation sector.
The government has also been running pilot projects in an effort to learn how to tackle the problem.
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