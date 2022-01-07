Lease-based provider that fought non-compliant status eyes 5,000-home target

Inclusion Housing, which currently has a G3/V3 rating from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), recorded a post-tax surplus of £2.5m in the year to 31 March 2021, up from £1.45m the year before.

Turnover was up around a quarter at £46.6m.

The York-based provider, which operates in the specialist supporting housing sector, made headlines two years ago when it launched an unprecedented High Court legal challenge against the RSH. Inclusion argued that the regulatory judgement deeming it non-compliant for governance and financial viability was “legally flawed” and “irrational”.

But the High Court rejected Inclusion’s judicial review, and it later emerged that the provider had to pay £337,000 in legal costs to the regulator.