Leasehold consultation opens with proposal to slash ground rents on existing leases

Launched today following the King’s Speech this week, the proposals include setting at this token rate for existing leaseholders, freezing ground rents at current levels and capping ground rents at a percentage of the property value.

The Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022 means that if any ground rent is demanded as part of a new residential long lease, it cannot be charged at more than the cost of one peppercorn per year – effectively setting the rate to zero.

However, this currently only applies to new leases.

Housing secretary Michael Gove has said the consultation has been launched to help protect those leaseholders who can be faced with ground rent clauses in their leases which result in spiralling payments with no benefit in return.

He believes the changes will deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to create a fairer system for millions of leaseholders.