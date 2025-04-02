Leasehold is not broken, so why replace it?

Can leasehold be fixed rather than go through the upheaval of replacement, asks Mark Chick, director of the Association of Leasehold Enfranchisement Practitioners and a partner at law firm Bishop & Sewell #UKhousing

I support the initiative to reform the current system, but I am also mindful of the challenges that will need to be overcome to make it work properly for all types of development, including properties rented from private landlords or purchased through shared ownership.

The government’s intention is that new leasehold flats will be banned, as it takes steps to honour its manifesto commitment to ensure commonhold becomes the default tenure.

The announcement signals a proposal that, once commonhold has been introduced, the sale of new leasehold flats will be banned. It begs the question, does leasehold need to be banned? If it’s broken, can it be fixed, rather than replaced in such a way that will result in considerable upheaval?

My view is that leasehold is not the failure that some have stated, but it’s not perfect either. There are aspects of leasehold which need to change. We recognise that there have been some abuses of the system and we are keen to work with the government to reform leasehold to the benefit of both residents and professionals.

Many of the issues with the current system relate to property management. We believe that the proper regulation and control of the property management sector (managing agents) are long overdue. It is fixing this which is key to success in whatever system – commonhold or leasehold – is used as a form of land tenure.

“There are aspects of leasehold which need to change. We recognise that there have been some abuses of the system and we are keen to work with the government to reform leasehold to the benefit of both residents and professionals”

In the circumstances in which residents agree to collective management, the option of commonhold is already available. But the fact that there are currently more books on commonhold than there are instances of it should raise alarm bells.

It is worth considering that flat owners who own their freehold through a share in a freehold-owning company with a 999-year lease at a nil rent are in a position as good, or better, than those within a commonhold structure. There are a number of good reasons for this.

First, insolvency. The freehold company’s debts are not those of the leaseholders. If the company fails, it is possible that another company might replace it and the leaseholders may not automatically have to discharge all debts and liabilities of the company. The same is not true of commonhold.